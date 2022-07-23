Beza's executive chairman elected president of Bangladesh Tennis Players Forum
Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun has been elected as the president of Bangladesh Tennis Players Forum for the term 2022-2025.
He was unanimously elected as the president in the third annual general meeting of the forum held at Gulshan Youth Club on Friday (22 July), reads a release.
Besides, Jasim Uddin, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government, was elected as the vice-president of the forum.