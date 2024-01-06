Bangladesh Railway forms 7-member probe committee over Benapole Express fire

The Bangladesh Railway's Dhaka Division office has formed a seven-member probe committee to investigate the Benapole Express fire that killed at least four people on Friday (5 January) night.

The committee has been tasked to determine the cause of the fire and the responsibilities of the officials concerned, reads a press statement issued by the Bangladesh Railway a few hours after the incident was reported.

The committee has been given three working days to submit its probe report.

Dhaka divisional signal & telecommunication engineer (DSTE) will head the committee.