Youth dies while evacuating people from ablaze Benapole Express train

A young man lost his life attempting to evacuate passengers from the fire-hit Benapole Express train.

The identity of the youth could not be immediately ascertained, Wari Division DC Mohammad Iqbal Hossain told The Business Standard.

At least three passengers were killed after the Dhaka-bound train was set on fire near Gopibagh kitchen market around 9pm.

Seven firefighting units are working in the scene and the fire was brought under control around 10:22pm, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.