Bank recruitment question leak: Exam to be cancelled if evidence found, says BB

On Sunday, participants of the test held a demonstration in front of the central bank protesting the alleged leak of the question paper

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) is investigating the leaked questions of the preliminary examination for the appointment of officers (cash) of five banks under the Bangladesh Bankers Selection Committee.

"There is a possibility of cancelling the exam if significant evidence is found in the probe," BB Humayun Kabir told The Business Standard today.

He said, "We usually take these examinations through third parties. If the allegations are true, then it is a big offence."

An intelligence report yesterday said that one person bought the questions for Tk15 lakh. Asked about this, Humayun Kabir said, "I came to know about this through news reports but our investigation is underway."

On Sunday, participants of the test held a demonstration in front of the central bank protesting the alleged leak of the question paper.

They demanded cancellation of the examination and retake it as soon as possible.

The job seekers submitted a written application to the central bank stating their demands. In the application, they claimed that the answers for the test were available online before the examination was held. Some candidates continued writing answers at some centres even after the fixed time was over.

The protesters also complained about the lack of invigilators and the negligence of authorities concerned as question papers reached some centres lately. And they got the printed answer script through different Facebook groups just 10 to 15 minutes after the exam was over.

A total of 1,16,427 job seekers took part in the examination held on Saturday against 1,511 posts.

