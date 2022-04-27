Bangladesh's new data protection bill threatens people’s right to privacy: Amnesty 

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2022, 06:24 pm

The bill exempts authorities from civil, criminal and any other legal proceedings for harms caused to people in the course of its actions, it said

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Amnesty International has said Bangladesh's new data protection bill is a threat to people's right to privacy.

The rights organisation called on Bangladesh's government to ensure public ownership, participation, transparency and protection of people's right to privacy and right to information in the law, reads a press release.

"The draft of the proposed Data Protection Act which has opened for public feedback is a dangerous bill that is aimed at usurping people's right to privacy in Bangladesh. The bill uses vague and overbroad provisions to enable and legitimise intrusive actions by authorities such as granting access to encrypted communication on personal devices physically or remotely. It violates an individual's rights solely on the basis of pre-empting a law-and-order deterioration without adequate justification," said Saad Hammadi, South Asia campaigner at Amnesty International.

He went on to say, "The bill exempts authorities from civil, criminal and any other legal proceedings for harms caused to people in the course of its actions. Keeping in mind how existing laws like the Digital Security Act have led to gross human rights violations in the past, the proposed bill is the newest addition to an insidious pattern in which the government wants to control the digital lives of people.

"Instead of breaking away from ambiguity in laws that promotes repressive actions, the proposed bill violates Bangladesh's constitutional and international obligations including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which it is a state party.

"We call on Bangladesh's government to ensure public ownership, participation, transparency and protection of people's right to privacy and right to information in the law and that no one including the authorities are exempted from accountability for human rights violation."

The proposed "Data Protection Act, 2022" aims to severely trample people's privacy rights and relieves all liability of authorities in accessing people's personal data both physically and remotely.

The proposed law states that it will have precedence over all existing laws thereby having an overriding effect on Bangladesh's Right to Information Act, 2009, which is a key instrument that protects people's right to information in the present time.

