Bangladesh’s ‘deft’ balancing of US, China and India ties stands out, writes South China Morning Post

Bangladesh

UNB
23 May, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 04:59 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s ‘deft’ balancing of US, China and India ties stands out, writes South China Morning Post

In Nepal, depleting reserves, widening trade deficit and rising prices have prompted concerns that the Himalayan nation might be heading towards a full-blown economic crisis

UNB
23 May, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 04:59 pm
File photo
File photo

While countries in South Asia are mired in economic crises or face a debt trap with China, Bangladesh has escaped such situations and is increasingly seen as an emerging middle power, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP). 
 
And despite being courted by the United States militarily, Dhaka has not been anxious to strengthen such ties as the government carries out a deft "three-way balancing" act between India, China and the US, SCMP reports quoting analysts. 
 
In recent weeks, Sri Lanka has been going through its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, and is on the verge of bankruptcy due to economic mismanagement and a massive shortage of foreign exchange reserves. 
 
In Nepal, depleting reserves, widening trade deficit and rising prices have prompted concerns that the Himalayan nation might be heading towards a full-blown economic crisis. 
 
But not Bangladesh. At least, not yet, reads the report. 
 
Anu Anwar, a fellow at Harvard University's Faculty of Arts and Sciences, said Bangladesh, located next to India, had maintained a "three-way balancing" between the US, India and China. 
 
"Dhaka has pursued strategic ambiguity, maintaining good working relations with both China and India," said Anwar who is also an associate in research at Harvard University's John K. Fairbank Centre for Chinese Studies. 
 
Anwar added that Dhaka had also reached out to the US in recent years aiming to use US-Bangladesh ties as "leverage" to set better terms with both China and India, defuse tension, and reduce reliance on both Asian powers. 
 
Even though Washington had intensified its engagement with Dhaka, Anwar said these did not suggest that the US recognised "Bangladesh's value in its own right". 

"The recent attention that Bangladesh is getting from Washington is under the assumption that Bangladesh is falling into China's orbit," Anwar said. 

Sri Lanka / US

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Musk is denying the sexual harassment allegation that surfaced this week. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s crazily banal week 

5h | Panorama
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED: A touch of brilliance to your life

8h | Brands
Keep your phone by your side with this armband

Keep your phone by your side with this armband

6h | Brands
Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

Are Focallure gel masks worth the hype?

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

Why are Duranta TV shows popular?

41m | Videos
Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

Donbas is hell, says Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

Threat of Monkeypox on the horizon

2h | Videos
Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

Mosque of Mughal period in Gazipur

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

4
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter