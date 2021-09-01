Bangladeshi youngster Arafat attending ‘Ironman 70.3 World Championship’

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 01:53 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi youngster Arafat attending ‘Ironman 70.3 World Championship’

An Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman is a prestigious international competition organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC)

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 01:53 pm
Bangladeshi youngster Arafat attending ‘Ironman 70.3 World Championship’

Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat, a central banker by profession, who is the first resident Bangladeshi to become an 'Ironman', is going to attend 'Ironman 70.3 World Championship'.

Arafat crossed the Bangla Channel, a 16.1-kilometre long swimming path of the Bay of Bengal, for the sixth time in a row. He marched from Teknaf to Tetulia in only 20 days which means that he literally ran across the country.

An Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman is a prestigious international competition organized by the World Triathlon Corporation (WTC).

It is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races where "70.3" refers to the total distance in miles (113.0 km) covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile (1.9 km) swim, a 56-mile (90 km) bike ride, and a 13.1-mile (21.1 km) run. All these races are done within 8.5 hours.

Shamsuzzaman Arafat is going to be the first Bangladesh ever to participate in this competition on 18 September in the city of St. George, Utah, United States, said a press release on Wednesday.

The tale of Bangladesh’s own ‘Ironman’

He has participated in competitions like Ironman Malaysia'17, Ironman European championship'19, Ironman Malaysia'19, and Ironman 70.3 Bangsaen, Thailand.

Arafat is a relentlessly hard worker and achiever. He has been preparing himself for this competition for seven years now. He aims to finish the races within 5.5 hours. To participate in the completion, Arafat has already left the country today. He aspires to make the entire nation proud.

On this occasion, on 31 August 2021, the flag of Bangladesh was handed over to Arafat by the Chairman of Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad.

 Meghna Group of Industries, Akash DTH, DHS Motors and Bangladesh Finance Limited are providing financial support to Arafat's campaign.

Triathlete / Triathlon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

Meet Bangladeshi Mr. Bean

2h | Videos
TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks