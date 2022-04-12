Arafat to become the first Bangladeshi to compete in Ironman World Championship

Ironman competition is one of the series of long-distance triathlon races, consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride, and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order. The Ironman World Championship features winners of Ironman competitions from all parts of the world. Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat has become the first Bangladeshi to qualify for the Ironman World Championship.

Arafat successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September last year as the first Bangladeshi.

The Ironman World Championship will be held on 7 May in St. George, a city situated in Utah state in the USA featuring 3800 athletes. It was one of Arafat's dreams to participate in the championship.

"Bangladesh is yet to participate in the World Championships of most of the sports. So to qualify for the Ironman World Championship and represent Bangladesh is a matter of pride. I have qualified for the competition with sheer hard work and perseverance and will try my best to push my limits," said Arafat.

Arafat has been preparing himself for this since 2013. He participated in the Ironman Malaysia in 2017. He completed Ironman Germany, European Championship and Ironman Malaysia for the second time in 2019.

He completed the Ironman 70.3 Thailand - the half Ironman - in 2020 and participated in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2021.

Arafat has overcome all the odds and taken Bangladesh to a great height in Triathlon. He has inspired many by running across the whole country and has been encouraging people to take part in Bangla Channel swimming.

He has been working as a deputy director of Bangladesh Bank. He wants the sports culture to grow more in the country. He will be sponsored by Dabur Honey, Bangladesh Finance Ltd, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Honda Bangladesh - DSH Motors Ltd, and Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd in the World Championship. Arafat will fly to the USA on 15 April.