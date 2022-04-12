Arafat to become the first Bangladeshi to compete in Ironman World Championship

Sports

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 04:43 pm

Related News

Arafat to become the first Bangladeshi to compete in Ironman World Championship

Arafat successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September last year as the first Bangladeshi. 

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 04:43 pm
Arafat to become the first Bangladeshi to compete in Ironman World Championship

Ironman competition is one of the series of long-distance triathlon races, consisting of a 2.4-mile (3.86 km) swim, a 112-mile (180.25 km) bicycle ride, and a marathon 26.22-mile (42.20 km) run, raced in that order. The Ironman World Championship features winners of Ironman competitions from all parts of the world. Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat has become the first Bangladeshi to qualify for the Ironman World Championship. 

Arafat successfully completed the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in September last year as the first Bangladeshi. 

The Ironman World Championship will be held on 7 May in St. George, a city situated in Utah state in the USA featuring 3800 athletes. It was one of Arafat's dreams to participate in the championship. 

"Bangladesh is yet to participate in the World Championships of most of the sports. So to qualify for the Ironman World Championship and represent Bangladesh is a matter of pride. I have qualified for the competition with sheer hard work and perseverance and will try my best to push my limits," said Arafat.

Arafat has been preparing himself for this since 2013. He participated in the Ironman Malaysia in 2017. He completed Ironman Germany, European Championship and Ironman Malaysia for the second time in 2019.

He completed the Ironman 70.3 Thailand - the half Ironman - in 2020 and participated in the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in 2021.

Arafat has overcome all the odds and taken Bangladesh to a great height in Triathlon. He has inspired many by running across the whole country and has been encouraging people to take part in Bangla Channel swimming. 

He has been working as a deputy director of Bangladesh Bank. He wants the sports culture to grow more in the country. He will be sponsored by Dabur Honey, Bangladesh Finance Ltd, Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), Honda Bangladesh - DSH Motors Ltd, and Beacon Pharmaceuticals Ltd in the World Championship. Arafat will fly to the USA on 15 April.

Others

Mohammad Shamsuzzaman Arafat / Triathlete / Ironman World Championship

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

5h | Habitat
Tarique Afzal. Illustration: TBS

AB Bank aims to expand services to every corner of Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

7h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

30m | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

40m | Videos
Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

Why NATO didn’t take part in Ukraine war

45m | Videos
Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

Investors frustrated not getting enough facilities at ‘One-stop services’

50m | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds