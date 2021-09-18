Bangladeshi students participate in Youth Camp on Sustainable Development in China

With the theme of Green and Low-carbon Life and Sustainable Development, the Northeast Asian Youth Camp on Sustainable Development - 2021 (Jiangxi Branch) was successfully held in Jiangxi province, China.

Eight Bangladeshi Students who are studying in different universities in Jiangxi province got the opportunity to take part in this mega event.

The opening and closing ceremonies of the five-day youth camp were held between 13-17 September in Nanchang city, capital of Jiangxi Province.

At the closing ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants of the youth camp.

This Youth Camp was sponsored by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and SK Group, organised by the Foreign Affairs Office of Jiangxi Provincial People's Government and Jiangxi Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Tu Anbo, the vice president of the Jiangxi People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries attended the opening ceremony.

Jing Dunquan, vice chairman of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation; Lei Yuanjiang, chairman of Jiangxi Provincial Federation of Industry and Commerce attended the closing ceremony.

The participants of the youth camp went to Fuzhou, Ganzhou, and other cities of Jiangxi province as part of learning activities. They visited the old sites of the Red Revolution, demonstration sites of poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, discussed and exchanged ideas with local people. They learned about the history of the Red Revolution in Jiangxi province and the achievements of poverty alleviation.

Forty-three participants from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Russia, Jordan, Yamen, Pakistan attended this youth camp. They are studying at Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, Nanchang University, Jiangxi Normal University, Jiangxi University of Science and Technology, Jiangxi University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The Northeast Asian Youth Sustainable Development Camp is a long-term cooperation mechanism established by the Soong Ching Ling Foundation of China and SK Group of South Korea to jointly establish a three-year special fund activity. The activity is centered on a sustainable development goal, and regular youth-themed seminars will be held for three consecutive years to provide young people from Northeast Asia with a platform to increase their understanding and awareness, enhance their international vision, and promote their own growth. At the same time, they will be more involved in the realization of the cause of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.