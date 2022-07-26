Bangladeshi high-ups visit nuclear equipment manufacturing facilities in Russia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:00 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi high-ups visit nuclear equipment manufacturing facilities in Russia

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 04:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A high-level Bangladesh delegation headed by the Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman has recently visited the Petrozavodskmash facility in Russia, which has been manufacturing equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The delegation visited the assembly and welding section to witness the manufacturing process of equipment for both units of Rooppur NPP.

They looked into the vessel equipment, steam generator collectors, and main coolant pipeline production. Anatolii Smirnov, Petrozavodskmash branch director accompanied the delegation, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's first ever nuclear power plant is being implemented at Rooppur of Pabna, which is being constructed with the technical and financial support of Russia.

The first and second units of the nuclear plant, each having 1,200 megawatts of power generation capacity, are expected to go into commercial operation by 2024 and 2025 respectively.

"Construction of Rooppur NPP is an impulse for the development of Bangladesh's economy. Today, we have managed to see that the equipment for the plant is being manufactured following state-of-the-art procedures. You (the Russian side) have been demonstrating the required perfectionism, and we are confident that all of the contractual obligations will be fulfilled", noted Arch Yeafesh Osman.

NPP is being constructed by the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation of Russia as the General Contractor. The plant will consist of two power units equipped with two VVER-type reactors. These reactors have a life cycle of 60 years with an option of extending for another 20 years. The company "AEM-Technologies" is manufacturing the main equipment of the reactor hall for two power units of the plant.

Petrozavodskmash is one of the manufacturing facilities of AEM-Technologies, which itself is a part of Atomenergomash", the machine-building division of Rosatom State Corporation.

Top News

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant / Russia / delegation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

3h | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

6h | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

7h | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

7h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

Akshay Kumar becomes India's highest taxpayer for 5th time

1h | Videos
Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

Fishing becomes multi-crore business in Rajshahi

2h | Videos
Why is VAT collection growth low?

Why is VAT collection growth low?

2h | Videos
Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

Shakib sends legal notice to Banglalink seeking Tk6 crore in compensation

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

6
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December