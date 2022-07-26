Bangladeshi high-ups visit nuclear equipment manufacturing facilities in Russia

A high-level Bangladesh delegation headed by the Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman has recently visited the Petrozavodskmash facility in Russia, which has been manufacturing equipment for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

The delegation visited the assembly and welding section to witness the manufacturing process of equipment for both units of Rooppur NPP.

They looked into the vessel equipment, steam generator collectors, and main coolant pipeline production. Anatolii Smirnov, Petrozavodskmash branch director accompanied the delegation, reads a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's first ever nuclear power plant is being implemented at Rooppur of Pabna, which is being constructed with the technical and financial support of Russia.

The first and second units of the nuclear plant, each having 1,200 megawatts of power generation capacity, are expected to go into commercial operation by 2024 and 2025 respectively.

"Construction of Rooppur NPP is an impulse for the development of Bangladesh's economy. Today, we have managed to see that the equipment for the plant is being manufactured following state-of-the-art procedures. You (the Russian side) have been demonstrating the required perfectionism, and we are confident that all of the contractual obligations will be fulfilled", noted Arch Yeafesh Osman.

NPP is being constructed by the Engineering Division of Rosatom State Corporation of Russia as the General Contractor. The plant will consist of two power units equipped with two VVER-type reactors. These reactors have a life cycle of 60 years with an option of extending for another 20 years. The company "AEM-Technologies" is manufacturing the main equipment of the reactor hall for two power units of the plant.

Petrozavodskmash is one of the manufacturing facilities of AEM-Technologies, which itself is a part of Atomenergomash", the machine-building division of Rosatom State Corporation.