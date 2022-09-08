Bangladesh, US to host seminar for senior military officers

The Bangladesh Army and US Army will host the 46th annual Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS) at the Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel in Dhaka on 12-15 September, reads a press release issued by the US Embassy.

This gathering is the largest conference for land forces (army, marines, etc.) in the region. The objective of IPAMS is to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship. It will give senior level officers a forum to exchange views and ideas, and to develop and strengthen their relationships.



The theme for this year's conference is "Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific." The conference will feature plenary sessions, as well as smaller break-out sessions. Attendees will hear from distinguished guest speakers and participate in lively discussions on topics, such as peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, leadership development, and empowering women.

Participation in IPAMS has grown from nine nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1977, to 31 nations in Seoul, Korea in 2017. IPAMS provides all participants a unique opportunity to discuss the Indo-Pacific region's security issues and to exchange ideas on topics of mutual concern.

An opening ceremony will start at 8:45 am on September 12, 2022, at the Radisson Blu, followed by a joint press conference with General Shafiuddin, Bangladesh Army Chief of Staff, and General Charles Flynn, Commanding General of the US Army Pacific.