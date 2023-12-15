Army rescues three abducted UPDF members in Khagrachhari

Districts

UNB
15 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:15 pm

Related News

Army rescues three abducted UPDF members in Khagrachhari

At one stage, the team found the abductees with their hands tied and faces covered

UNB
15 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 03:15 pm
Representational image of Bangladesh Army. File Photo.
Representational image of Bangladesh Army. File Photo.

Bangladesh Army has rescued three members of the United People's Democratic Front (Prasit Group) who were abducted from Panchhari in Khagrachhari district. 

A team of Bangladesh Army, led by Khagrachhari Zone Commander Lt Col Abul Hasnat Jewel, conducted a drive in Tarabonchara area of Latiban union around 12:30am on Friday and rescued them. They were rescued and brought to Panchhari Police Station. 

On Monday night, miscreants attacked the remote Anilpara of Pujgang in Panchhari upazila and killed four people, including the central organizing secretary of the UPDF-backed Democratic Youth Forum Bipul Chakma, and abducted three UPDF members. They have been missing since then.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The rescued are Niti Dutta Chakma, Hari Kamal Tripura and Milon Tripura, of UPDF Prasit Group.

Lieutenant Colonel Abul Hasnat Jewel, commanding officer of Khagrachhari Zone, said a team of Bangladesh Army conducted the drive around 9:00pm on Thursday. 

At one stage, the team found the abductees with their hands tied and faces covered. Following the rescue mission, the three abductees were handed over to the Panchhari Police Station. 

Confirming the matter, Shafiul Azam, officer-in-charge of Panchhari Police Station, said they were handed over to their relatives through local public representatives. 

No arrests were made in connection with the incident as the alleged kidnappers fled the scene after sensing the presence of the rescue team. 

Bangladesh

rescue / Bangladesh Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

5h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

6h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

18h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

16h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

19h | TBS Stories
SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

SWL foundation to be launched with free heart check-ups at Boxing Day Test

17h | TBS SPORTS