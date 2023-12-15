Army rescues three abducted UPDF members in Khagrachhari

Bangladesh Army has rescued three members of the United People's Democratic Front (Prasit Group) who were abducted from Panchhari in Khagrachhari district.

A team of Bangladesh Army, led by Khagrachhari Zone Commander Lt Col Abul Hasnat Jewel, conducted a drive in Tarabonchara area of Latiban union around 12:30am on Friday and rescued them. They were rescued and brought to Panchhari Police Station.

On Monday night, miscreants attacked the remote Anilpara of Pujgang in Panchhari upazila and killed four people, including the central organizing secretary of the UPDF-backed Democratic Youth Forum Bipul Chakma, and abducted three UPDF members. They have been missing since then.

The rescued are Niti Dutta Chakma, Hari Kamal Tripura and Milon Tripura, of UPDF Prasit Group.

Lieutenant Colonel Abul Hasnat Jewel, commanding officer of Khagrachhari Zone, said a team of Bangladesh Army conducted the drive around 9:00pm on Thursday.

At one stage, the team found the abductees with their hands tied and faces covered. Following the rescue mission, the three abductees were handed over to the Panchhari Police Station.

Confirming the matter, Shafiul Azam, officer-in-charge of Panchhari Police Station, said they were handed over to their relatives through local public representatives.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident as the alleged kidnappers fled the scene after sensing the presence of the rescue team.