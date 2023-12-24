Bangladesh under democratic process since 2008: PM Hasina tells Australian envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
24 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 04:54 pm

Related News

Bangladesh under democratic process since 2008: PM Hasina tells Australian envoy

The Australian envoy said his country will provide some 235 million dollars to support Rohingya repatriation

UNB
24 December, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 04:54 pm
PM Hasina at a meeting with outgoing Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Buer at her official residence Ganabhaban on 24 December. Photo: UNB
PM Hasina at a meeting with outgoing Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Buer at her official residence Ganabhaban on 24 December. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (24 December) said Bangladesh was under military rule for long but a democratic process has been continuing in the country since 2008.

She said this while outgoing Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Buer called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasina said Covid-19 pandemic was a big challenge her government had overcome efficiently.

She also said for the management of climate change related disaster Bangladesh has taken its own initiative.

She mentioned that her government has strengthened social safety net programmes in the country.

The envoy conveyed best wishes to the prime minister for the upcoming parliamentary election.

He appreciated Bangladesh's success in tackling the Civid-19 pandemic crisis.

He underlined people to people cooperation between the two countries.

The Australian envoy expressed satisfaction over the trade relation between the two countries.

He also put emphasis on further cooperation un energy and climate change sectors.

He mentioned that Bangladeshi community in Australia are doing well.

He said both countries could establish cooperation in defence sector.

Talking about Rohingya issue the envoy reiterated his country's support to Bangladesh for the dignified return of more than one million forcibly displaced people to their homeland.

He mentioned that his country will provide some 235 million dollars for them.

He expressed the hope that the democratic process will continue in Bangladesh.

He offered his country's cooperation with Bangladesh Cricket Board in the game's infrastructural development and training facilities.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary to the prime minister M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh / australia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

9h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

17m | Multimedia
State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

5h | Multimedia
Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

5h | Multimedia
Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

19h | Multimedia