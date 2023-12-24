Bangladesh under democratic process since 2008: PM Hasina tells Australian envoy

PM Hasina at a meeting with outgoing Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Buer at her official residence Ganabhaban on 24 December. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday (24 December) said Bangladesh was under military rule for long but a democratic process has been continuing in the country since 2008.

She said this while outgoing Australian High Commissioner Jeremy Buer called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the call on.

Hasina said Covid-19 pandemic was a big challenge her government had overcome efficiently.

She also said for the management of climate change related disaster Bangladesh has taken its own initiative.

She mentioned that her government has strengthened social safety net programmes in the country.

The envoy conveyed best wishes to the prime minister for the upcoming parliamentary election.

He appreciated Bangladesh's success in tackling the Civid-19 pandemic crisis.

He underlined people to people cooperation between the two countries.

The Australian envoy expressed satisfaction over the trade relation between the two countries.

He also put emphasis on further cooperation un energy and climate change sectors.

He mentioned that Bangladeshi community in Australia are doing well.

He said both countries could establish cooperation in defence sector.

Talking about Rohingya issue the envoy reiterated his country's support to Bangladesh for the dignified return of more than one million forcibly displaced people to their homeland.

He mentioned that his country will provide some 235 million dollars for them.

He expressed the hope that the democratic process will continue in Bangladesh.

He offered his country's cooperation with Bangladesh Cricket Board in the game's infrastructural development and training facilities.

PM's Ambassador-at-Large M Ziauddin and Principal Secretary to the prime minister M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present during the meeting.