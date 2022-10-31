Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign MoU to form joint business council

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:03 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign MoU to form joint business council

The shipping ministry of Bangladesh and the transport ministry of Saudi Arabia signed an MoU to increase cooperation in recruiting and training the two countries’ ship workers

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 10:03 pm
Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign MoU to form joint business council

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the 14th meeting of the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission to form a joint business council aiming to boost trade between the two countries.

FBCCI Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn and Saudi Chambers Vice President Tariq al-Haidari signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Besides, the shipping ministry of Bangladesh and the transport ministry of Saudi Arabia signed an MoU to increase cooperation in different areas including recruiting and training the two countries' ship workers.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwari and Saudi Arabia's Maritime Transport Deputy Abdul Rahman M Al-Thunayan on behalf of their respective countries.

In the meeting held on 30-31 October, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh agreed to form a task force to increase coopereation in the energy sector.

The Saudi government has assured Bangladesh of assistance when Bangladesh requested Saudi Arabia to increase LNG supply on an emergency basis and invest in the Eastern Refinery Unit-2 project.

The two countries also reached an understanding regarding the signing of an agreement to recruit Bangladeshi healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia.

The countries also reached an understanding regarding increasing cooperation in all aspects of science and education.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan, who led the Bangladesh delegation in the meeting, expressed her hope that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will visit Bangladesh at the beginning of the next year, playing a unique role in improving the relationship between the two countries.

Top News

Energey / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

Timeless Time at Qrius: Transforming time into art

10h | Brands
Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

12h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elon Musk and Kanye West unfit to rule social media

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of England-New Zealand match

1h | Videos
Halloween stampede in Seoul

Halloween stampede in Seoul

4h | Videos
T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

T20 World Cup: The Irish fight in vain

5h | Videos
Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

Munshiganj farmers for producing saplings over vegetables for high profit

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport