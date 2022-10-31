Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia sign MoU to form joint business council

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) and the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the 14th meeting of the Bangladesh-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission to form a joint business council aiming to boost trade between the two countries.

FBCCI Vice President Habib Ullah Dawn and Saudi Chambers Vice President Tariq al-Haidari signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.

Besides, the shipping ministry of Bangladesh and the transport ministry of Saudi Arabia signed an MoU to increase cooperation in different areas including recruiting and training the two countries' ship workers.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwari and Saudi Arabia's Maritime Transport Deputy Abdul Rahman M Al-Thunayan on behalf of their respective countries.

In the meeting held on 30-31 October, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh agreed to form a task force to increase coopereation in the energy sector.

The Saudi government has assured Bangladesh of assistance when Bangladesh requested Saudi Arabia to increase LNG supply on an emergency basis and invest in the Eastern Refinery Unit-2 project.

The two countries also reached an understanding regarding the signing of an agreement to recruit Bangladeshi healthcare professionals in Saudi Arabia.

The countries also reached an understanding regarding increasing cooperation in all aspects of science and education.

Economic Relations Division Secretary Sharifa Khan, who led the Bangladesh delegation in the meeting, expressed her hope that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman will visit Bangladesh at the beginning of the next year, playing a unique role in improving the relationship between the two countries.