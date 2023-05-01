Bangladesh observing May Day

Bangladesh

UNB
01 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 11:25 am

Related News

Bangladesh observing May Day

UNB
01 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 11:25 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

May Day is being observed in Bangladesh, as elsewhere across the world, with due respect.

May Day, also known as International Workers' Solidarity Day, commemorates the historic uprising of workers in Chicago, USA at the height of a prolonged fight for an eight-hour workday in the late nineteenth century.

May Day is a public holiday in Bangladesh.

This year, the theme of the day in Bangladesh is "Sramik-malik oikya gori, smart Bangladesh gore tuli'' (roughly translated: "Let's develop workers-employers unity, build smart Bangladesh").

Newspapers published special supplements while radio and television channels are airing special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Different organizations and political parties have chalked out various programmes to observe the day.

On May 1, 1886, 10 workers were killed when police opened fire on a demonstration in the US city of Chicago, demanding an eight-hour workday instead of a 12-hour shift. The authorities had to accept the workers' demand and the eight-hour day was introduced universally.

On July 14, 1889, an international workers' rally in Paris declared May 1 as the International Workers' Solidarity Day in recognition of the Chicago workers' sacrifice and achievement and since 1890, the day has been observed globally as the International Workers' Solidarity Day.

President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages ahead of the day.

The President said the progress of the country's industries and trade needs an investment-friendly environment, workers' concentration and good relations between workers and employers.

Through positive participation of workers and employers, stability and productivity in the labour sector will increase, he said.

"I hope that all concerned will play their respective roles to improve their standard of living and protect their just rights," he said.

The Prime Minister in her message said, "I believe that inspired by the ideals of the great May Day, workers and employers will be dedicated to increase national production by maintaining good relations with each other. We will build a developed and prosperous 'Sonar Bangladesh' as dreamt by the Father of the Nation by working for the welfare of working people and the country's overall development."

Top News

May Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

4h | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

4h | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

6h | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

20h | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

7h | TBS Today
7 Companies That Don't Need a Higher Degree to Get a Job

7 Companies That Don't Need a Higher Degree to Get a Job

1h | TBS Career
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

21h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

4
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

5
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada