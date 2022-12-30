Bangladesh in much better position in socioeconomic indicators than neighbours: Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday that Bangladesh is in a much better position in all the socio-economic indicators than its neighbouring countries.

"In terms of poverty reduction, we are far ahead of India," he said at a programme organised to celebrate National Expatriate Day at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.

At the event organised by the Scholars Bangladesh and the Centre for NRB Foundation, the minister said, "Bangladesh has gone through incredible changes in the last 14 years under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. We have achieved one of the fastest growing GDPs in the world during this time. We have reduced the country's poverty rate by half."

He further said, "People are being misled by fake information about Bangladesh abroad. Expatriates should be careful about this. We expect the cooperation of expatriate brothers and sisters in building a developed and smart Bangladesh."

The minister urged Bangladeshi expatriates to protest against those who spread misinformation about the country.

Abdul Momen, who is also the president of the Expatriate Day celebration committee, further said, "After returning to the country in 2015, I requested the prime minister to declare the Expatriate Day. She agreed to do so."

"We are lucky to be able to celebrate Expatriate Day. Expatriates send remittances. They always think about the progress of the country," he added.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said at the event, "Expatriates mean remittance which is a key factor for the country."

He said, "If we write the history of the country, we will see their contribution to the country's development. Those who work as professors abroad and pass their time after retirement playing golf – I will request them to return home to contribute something. If we can reverse the brain drain process, it would be useful for the country."

Seven persons and organisations were awarded at the event for their contribution in the country's development in different sectors.

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group, was awarded for his outstanding contribution to the industry, Atiqur Rahman, vice-chancellor, North South University, was awarded in the education sector, Chowdhury H Ahsan, clinical professor of medicine, in health services, Janata Bank Limited, NRB Branch, in banking sector, Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA) in performing arts, Wahidur Rahman Sharif, managing director, Digicon Technologies, in technology, and farmer Abdul Motaleb for agriculture.