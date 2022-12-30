Bangladesh in much better position in socioeconomic indicators than neighbours: Abdul Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 10:49 pm

Related News

Bangladesh in much better position in socioeconomic indicators than neighbours: Abdul Momen

TBS Report
30 December, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2022, 10:49 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Friday that Bangladesh is in a much better position in all the socio-economic indicators than its neighbouring countries.

"In terms of poverty reduction, we are far ahead of India," he said at a programme organised to celebrate National Expatriate Day at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka.

At the event organised by the Scholars Bangladesh and the Centre for NRB Foundation, the minister said, "Bangladesh has gone through incredible changes in the last 14 years under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. We have achieved one of the fastest growing GDPs in the world during this time. We have reduced the country's poverty rate by half."

He further said, "People are being misled by fake information about Bangladesh abroad. Expatriates should be careful about this. We expect the cooperation of expatriate brothers and sisters in building a developed and smart Bangladesh."

The minister urged Bangladeshi expatriates to protest against those who spread misinformation about the country.

Abdul Momen, who is also the president of the Expatriate Day celebration committee, further said, "After returning to the country in 2015, I requested the prime minister to declare the Expatriate Day. She agreed to do so."

"We are lucky to be able to celebrate Expatriate Day. Expatriates send remittances. They always think about the progress of the country," he added.

Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said at the event, "Expatriates mean remittance which is a key factor for the country."

He said, "If we write the history of the country, we will see their contribution to the country's development. Those who work as professors abroad and pass their time after retirement playing golf – I will request them to return home to contribute something. If we can reverse the brain drain process, it would be useful for the country."

Seven persons and organisations were awarded at the event for their contribution in the country's development in different sectors.

MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group, was awarded for his outstanding contribution to the industry, Atiqur Rahman, vice-chancellor, North South University, was awarded in the education sector, Chowdhury H Ahsan, clinical professor of medicine, in health services, Janata Bank Limited, NRB Branch, in banking sector, Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA) in performing arts, Wahidur Rahman Sharif, managing director, Digicon Technologies, in technology, and farmer Abdul Motaleb for agriculture.

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Socio-economic development / expatriate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Untangling the knots of creditors’ claims has delayed Sri Lanka’s rescue and stalled its recovery Photo: Bloomberg

Why Sri Lanka's suffering may not end soon

10h | Panorama
10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10 Best Novels by South Asian authors since the 2020 pandemic

10h | Book Review
Photo: Courtesy

Top 10 places to see in New York City

13h | Explorer
Photo: Courtesy

My tour of the Cinque Terre villages in Italy

14h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

Pele - The national treasure of Brazil

4h | TBS SPORTS
Facts about Pele

Facts about Pele

6h | TBS SPORTS
According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

According to nutritionists, precautions should be taken before eating winter vegetables

1d | TBS Stories
Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

Paintings by folk artist Patua Nazir

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

3
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

4
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

5
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

6
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations