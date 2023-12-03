Remittances up by 21% to $1.93b in November as banks offer higher prices to expatriates

Remittances up by 21% to $1.93b in November as banks offer higher prices to expatriates

Bangladesh received $1.93 billion in inward remittances in November – which is a 21% increase since the same time last year.

Central bank data show that expatriates sent $1.93 billion remittances in November.

The country received $1.59 billion in remittances in October last year.

Bankers have underlined reasons for the increase in remittances – banks are buying at a higher rate, and the number of expatriates is rising.

In October, the country received $1.98 billion in inward remittances, the highest in four months, as the dollar strengthened and the government offered incentives to boost remittances.

As per the central bank, expatriates sent $643 million more remittances in October than in September, a 48.2% increase. Remittance inflow hit a 41-month low at $1.33 billion in September.

As the year draws to a close, Bangladesh celebrates a remarkable achievement in the realm of foreign employment, breaking all previous records.

According to data from the Bureau of Manpower, Employment, and Training (BMET), the country has sent a staggering 1.204 million workers abroad until November 29 this year, surpassing last year's figure of 1.135 million workers.

