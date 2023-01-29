Bangladesh maintains balance in continuing ties with US, Russia, India and China: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday Bangladesh will continue to maintain a balanced foreign policy noting that its geostrategic location is very important.

He said Bangladesh cannot ignore any country and it is maintaining a balanced role while continuing its relations with US, Russia and India.

The US is also a big power and Bangladesh will have to maintain very good relations with them as well as with Russia, India and China, said Momen.

"Also, we have very good relations with the European Union (EU), Saudi Arabia and Japan."

He thanked the Indian government for showing much respect to Bangladesh by inviting the country to all meetings and the Summit of the G20.

Foreign Minister Momen is scheduled to attend G20 foreign ministers meeting to be held in New Delhi on 1-2 March. Momen also highlighted Bangladesh's friendly relations with Russia.

Momen said Bangladesh has three major resources -- human resources, fertile land and water.

"We will be able to achieve the goal of building 'Sonar Bangla' if these three resources are properly utilised," he said.

Speaking about the interventions of other countries in national matters, he said, "We will definitely accept suggestions that are good for us but many come to our country just advocate on various issues.

"They advocate for democracy, for human rights, but they should understand that our country was born for human rights and democracy, to uphold justice, to uphold human rights. Foreigners should understand that the creation of Bangladesh was to promote democracy."

The minister mentioned that a Black man was killed in the US a few days ago. "He [a 29-year-old Black motorist named Tyre Nichols] was calling out to his mother before dying. Where were their human rights then?

Appreciating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Momen said Bangladesh's dignity has been boosted globally through her development efforts.

He said Bangladesh is a model for economic development.

The minister said, "We share a very good bond with the US. They are very good friends of ours and for that reason, they identify and shed light on various issues. And we try to make amends."

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam, attending the programme as the special guest, said, "The biggest challenge for Bangladesh now is inflation. Efforts are underway to bring the situation under control."

Chairman of Bangladesh Study Trust and former VC of National University (NU) Professor Dr Harun Ur Rashid Rashid moderated the event. The key report was presented by Professor ASM Ali Ashraf of the department of international relations, DU.