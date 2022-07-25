Bangladesh, Japan agree to elevate bilateral relations 

Bangladesh and Japan has agreed to elevate the bilateral relations between the two countries to mark its 50th anniversary.

Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Honda Taro discussed the opportunities when he called on State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam MP Sunday (25 July) evening at the State Guest House Padma, said a press release.

The State Minister recalled the historic visit of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in October 1973, which laid the foundation of current bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also recalled the visit of the then Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe to Bangladesh in 2014, when the two countries elevated the bilateral relationship to the "Comprehensive Partnership" level.

The State Minister also recalled the successful visits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan in 1997, 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2019 that have cemented deep-rooted friendly ties between the two countries.

The Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister expressed the intent of Japan to add new depth and contents to the existing partnership and expected an official visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan later this year to elevate the "Comprehensive Partnership" to a new height.

He assured Japan's continued support to the rapid socio-economic development of Bangladesh even after the country's formal graduation in 2026.

Both sides also discussed enhancing cooperation in various areas, including bilateral trade, Japanese FDI in Bangladesh, as well as people-to-people connectivity for mutual benefits. They also expressed the desire to enhance cooperation in international fora, including in the UN, particularly in the areas of SDGs, climate change, migration, UN reforms, etc. The Vice-Minister also commended Bangladesh's leadership role in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding activities.

The Japanese Vice-Minister HONDA Taro highly appreciated Bangladesh's role in maintaining regional stability by hosting the Rohingyas and assured to continue Japan's support towards their safe, voluntary, and sustainable repatriation.

M Shahriar Alam MP sought Japan's active support for a durable political solution to the Rohingya crisis.