Bangladesh-India Urs special train, a symbol of friendship for over 100 years

A special train left Chuadanga's Darshana on Thursday with 2,250 devotees who will attend the annual Urs at Jora mosque in Midinipur , West Bengal.

The train left Rajbari at 10:30pm on Wednesday and reached Darshana International Railway Station at 12:10pm. It left for Medinipur at 10:30am today.

The special train that runs between the two countries once a year has been in operation since 1902.

Mirza Kamrul Hasan, superintendent of Darshana International Railway Station, said the special train left for India at 10:30am with 2,250 passengers following all rules.

The devotees included 1,312 men, 858 women and 80 children.

Rajbari Anjuman-e-Quaderia general secretary Abdul Aziz Quadri said the Urs will be held at Medinipur Jora Mosque on 17 February night. For more than 100 years, this international special train has been a bridge of friendship between the two countries as many Bangladeshis travel by the train to attend the religious event every year, he said.

Aziz Quadri said the Indian Embassy provides visa to the Bangladeshi devotees in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

Rajbari station master Tanmoy Kumar Dutta said the 24-coach train from India reached Rajbari on Wednesday afternoon and then it left Rajbari station at 10:30pm.

The railway authorities have taken all measures so that passengers can reach their destination safely, he said adding that guards, electricians, attendants have been appointed so that there is no disruption inside the train.

The devotees will return home by the same train on 19 February.

Darshana International Immigration in-charge Atiq Hasan said tight security arrangements have been taken for the passengers.