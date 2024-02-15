Bangladesh-India Urs special train, a symbol of friendship for over 100 years

Bangladesh

UNB
15 February, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 06:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh-India Urs special train, a symbol of friendship for over 100 years

The devotees will return home by the same train on 19 February

UNB
15 February, 2024, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 06:38 pm
The special train that runs between the two countries once a year has been in operation since 1902. Photo: UNB
The special train that runs between the two countries once a year has been in operation since 1902. Photo: UNB

A special train left Chuadanga's Darshana on Thursday with 2,250 devotees who will attend the annual Urs at Jora mosque in Midinipur , West Bengal.

The train left Rajbari at 10:30pm on Wednesday and reached Darshana International Railway Station at 12:10pm. It left for Medinipur at 10:30am today.

The special train that runs between the two countries once a year has been in operation since 1902.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mirza Kamrul Hasan, superintendent of Darshana International Railway Station, said the special train left for India at 10:30am with 2,250 passengers following all rules.

The devotees included 1,312 men, 858 women and 80 children.

Rajbari Anjuman-e-Quaderia general secretary Abdul Aziz Quadri said the Urs will be held at Medinipur Jora Mosque on 17 February night. For more than 100 years, this international special train has been a bridge of friendship between the two countries as many Bangladeshis travel by the train to attend the religious event every year, he said.

Aziz Quadri said the Indian Embassy provides visa to the Bangladeshi devotees in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh.

Rajbari station master Tanmoy Kumar Dutta said the 24-coach train from India reached Rajbari on Wednesday afternoon and then it left Rajbari station at 10:30pm.

The railway authorities have taken all measures so that passengers can reach their destination safely, he said adding that guards, electricians, attendants have been appointed so that there is no disruption inside the train.

The devotees will return home by the same train on 19 February.

Darshana International Immigration in-charge Atiq Hasan said tight security arrangements have been taken  for the passengers.

Top News

India / Bangladesh / train

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

11h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

10h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

30m | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

1h | Videos
Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

2h | Videos
Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

4h | Videos