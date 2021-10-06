Bangladesh to import Lotus from Malda

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 09:05 am
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 09:10 am

Bangladesh to import Lotus from Malda

Lotus flowers grown in the Malda district of India are ready to be shipped to Bangladesh at reasonable prices ahead Durga Puja celebration, bringing joy to the farmers.

This time of year, the flower is widely cultivated for the Durga Puja celebration.

Indian exporters have taken the initiative to transport a "few of the blossoms" to Bangladesh in the hopes of making a profit, says The Statesman India
 
Farmers have begun preserving the blooms in different cold storages throughout the Malda district, according to reports.
 
"Farmers are bringing lotus flowers for storage in the run-up to the PWD", said Ujjal Saha, joint secretary of the Mahadipur Exporters' Association and owner of a cold storage facility in English Bazaar's Susthani More neighborhood.

