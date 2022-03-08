Bangladesh to host 45th ICPC World Finals

The 45th edition of "ICPC World Finals Dhaka" will be held in Bangladesh from 6 to 11 November, 2022.

The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is organised every year for the younger generation, especially for university level students.

The fact that Bangladesh will be the host country this year was announced by ICPC President Foundation Dr Bill Poucher at an event titled "Announcement of ICPC World Finals Dhaka".

The 45th edition of ICPC is being organised by the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Division of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

University of Asia Pacific (UAP), Bangladesh will host this competition this time. The Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) of the ICT Division is the executing agency for this whole event.

The "ICPC World Finals Dhaka" will be held from 6 to 11 November 2022 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Bashundhara, Dhaka.

Chief guest State Minister of the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "We are proud to be organising this competition on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prime Minister Sheikh hasina gives importance to the ICT sector. She announced the project of 'Digital Bangladesh' 13 years ago."

"We have taken up a programme to teach coding from the primary level. We are working to build a knowledge based, innovative and modern Bangladesh", added the state minister.

Bangladesh has been participating in this global contest as a participant since 1998. Last year, Bangladesh had the honour of being the Asia West Regional Champion.

This year around 150 teams from 75 countries are going to take part in the final round of this contest. Over 4,000 meritorious contestants will take part in the 150 teams.

The organising authority expects the arrival of at least one thousand foreign guests, including officials, apart from the contestants for the 45th edition of the ICPC.

An experienced group of 11 representatives of the ICPC core team is already stationed in Bangladesh for the preparation and successful organization of the 45th edition.

ICPC is one of the most prestigious and reputable international competitions for solving computer programming problems and Baylor University in Texas, USA is its main initiator.

The ICPC Foundation currently hosts this international contest.

ICPC began its journey in 1970. The biggest and oldest research organisation for computer science Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) was responsible for organising the ICPC competition from 1977 till 2017.

The Senior Secretary of ICT Division NM Zeaul Alam PAA, Vice Chancellor of UAP Prof Qumrul Ahsan were also present at the event.