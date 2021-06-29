Bangladesh Embassy in Greece to support expatriates affected in blaze

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 11:20 am
Bangladesh Embassy in Greece to support expatriates affected in blaze

The Ambassador requested the Mayor to provide permanent and healthy accommodation for the expatriate Bangladeshi workers instead of temporary accommodation

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Bangladesh Ambassador to Greece Ashud Ahmed promised swift assistance to Bangladeshi expatriates affected in a massive blaze in Greece. 

A team led by Bangladesh Ambassador to Greece Ashud Ahmed today visited the residences of expatriate Bangladeshis affected by the devastating fire at Manolada in western Greece. 

On 27 June, a fierce fire in the Manolada area of Greece completely burned down 38 temporary residences of about 300 expatriate Bangladeshi agricultural workers, destroying their belongings. 

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Bangladesh discussed in detail with the Mayor of Manolada about the issue of accommodation, food supply and legal assistance to the affected expatriates including speedy issuance of passports.

The Ambassador requested the Mayor to provide permanent and healthy accommodation for the expatriate Bangladeshi workers instead of temporary accommodation. 

The mayor assured the ambassador of providing all possible assistance to the victims, including the construction of new temporary housing for Bangladeshi expatriates as soon as possible.

 

