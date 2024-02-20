3-day literature conference for expatriates starts tomorrow 

The Center for NRB Foundation, in partnership with Bangla Academy, is set to host a three-day literature and culture conference in the capital starting tomorrow (Thursday).

This first-of-its-kind event will showcase the literary works of non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) and people of Bangladeshi origin (PBOs), aiming to bridge the gap between the diaspora and their cultural roots.

The conference will be held at the Abdul Karim Sahitya Bisharad Auditorium of Bangla Academy till 24 February, organisers said at a press conference held on the academy premises on Sunday.

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman, Ekushey Padak winning writer freedom fighter Nurun Nabi, Professor Ratan Siddiqui, Founder and President of Center for NRB Foundation ME Chowdhury Shameem, and co-founder and CEO of Center for NRB Foundation Dilara Afroz Khan Rupa, documentary filmmaker Nadeem Iqbal and culture researcher Partha Sarthi Mukherjee were present.

ME Chowdhury Shameem, also founder of Scholars Bangladesh Society, said numerous Bangladeshi poets, writers, cultural activists, and NRBs residing worldwide have registered to participate.

He emphasised that this annual event will be held every February, starting this year.

Center for NRB Foundation and Scholars Bangladesh Society were established in 2004.

Atiur Rahman said the conference will offer a platform to explore and celebrate the Bengali culture practiced abroad.

He also highlighted the importance of introducing Bangladeshi literature and culture to the younger generation living overseas.

At the conference, the NRB/PBO Literature and Culture Conference Awards will be presented in eight categories, recognising the contributions of individuals in the diaspora.

Besides, the reception of Ekushey Padak and Bangla Academy Award-winning expatriate writers and cultural workers, and the screening of documentary films will be held at the event.

The conference creates a unique opportunity for expatriates to connect, share their experiences, and celebrate their shared heritage, organisers said.