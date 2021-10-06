Bangladesh Consulate General in Toronto to commence E-passport service soon

Bangladesh Consulate General in Toronto will be able to commence E-passport service from mid-November this year, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

The Department of Immigration and Passports is working on the setup. Meanwhile, the Consulate is issuing Machine Readable Passport, the minister said.

He urged the consulate to keep the momentum in terms of consular service delivery, meeting diaspora expectations and ensuring proper representation of the Consulate General in Toronto, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh Consulate General.

The state minister stressed exploring new avenues of cooperation, particularly encouraging students from Bangladesh of a different tier – from middle class and upper middle class – for admission in different colleges and universities in Canada.

Furthermore, the state minister said that bilaterally Bangladesh is taking all necessary steps to be included in the Students Direct Stream of Canada.

Consul General Nayem Uddin and other officials from the Consulate General were present at the meeting.