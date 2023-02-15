Akther Parvez of PHP Automobiles appointed honorary consul of Malaysia 

Mohammed Akther Parvez, managing director of PHP Automobiles Ltd, has been appointed as the honorary consul of Malaysia for Chattogram.

The chief of protocol of foreign ministry Bangladesh officially handed over the responsibility to Mohammed Akther Parvez at the state guest house Meghna in the capital on Wednesday.

Hazna Md Hashim, high commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, was present at the appointment letter handing over ceremony.

Parvez completed his graduation in business communication from the University of Canberra, Australia in 2004. He was elected president of the Overseas Student Organisation of the same university in 2003.

The young businessman is also associated with different trade bodies including the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce.

PHP Automobiles is a sister concern of PHP family. PHP family, one of the country's leading business conglomerates based in Chattogram, has over 30 sister concerns.

It assembles Malaysia's Proton cars in the country to sell them in the local market.

It is also producing motorcycles along with 64 parts including chassis.