Akther Parvez of PHP Automobiles appointed honorary consul of Malaysia 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:19 pm

Related News

Akther Parvez of PHP Automobiles appointed honorary consul of Malaysia 

TBS Report
15 February, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2023, 07:19 pm
Akther Parvez of PHP Automobiles appointed honorary consul of Malaysia 

Mohammed Akther Parvez, managing director of PHP Automobiles Ltd, has been appointed as the honorary consul of Malaysia for Chattogram.

The chief of protocol of foreign ministry Bangladesh officially handed over the responsibility to Mohammed Akther Parvez at the state guest house Meghna in the capital on Wednesday. 

Hazna Md Hashim, high commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, was present at the appointment letter handing over ceremony. 

Parvez completed his graduation in business communication from the University of Canberra, Australia in 2004. He was elected president of the Overseas Student Organisation of the same university in 2003. 

The young businessman is also associated with different trade bodies including the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce.

PHP Automobiles is a sister concern of PHP family. PHP family, one of the country's leading business conglomerates based in Chattogram, has over 30 sister concerns. 

It assembles Malaysia's Proton cars in the country to sell them in the local market. 

It is also producing motorcycles along with 64 parts including chassis.

 

Malaysia / Consul General

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama
Gala Wellness Centre greets visitors with its rustic feel, minimalistic decor, and essence of contemporary Bangladesh. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Gala Wellness Centre and Spa: Rustic, minimalistic and contemporary

1d | Habitat
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

48m | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

3h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

10h | Tech Talk
How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

How Hindi films release can affect the Bangladeshi cinema

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

4
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar

5
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed

6
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms