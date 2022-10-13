Govt can’t take responsibility of parties who won’t participate in next polls: Shahriar Alam

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today said the government cannot take responsibility if any political party does not take part in the upcoming elections but expects that the polls will be held in a free and fair manner.

"We don't have the capacity (to take their responsibility)," he told reporters at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that this is what he conveyed to US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman during his recent meeting in the USA.

Alam said he also briefed her about the Election Commission formation, search committee and president's dialogue in which some political parties did not take part.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs also criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks at a political rally in Chattogram.

Responding to a question, the state minister also said elections were acceptable in the past and the upcoming elections will also be acceptable.