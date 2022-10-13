Govt can’t take responsibility of parties who won’t participate in next polls: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh

UNB
13 October, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:35 pm

Related News

Govt can’t take responsibility of parties who won’t participate in next polls: Shahriar Alam

UNB
13 October, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 13 October, 2022, 03:35 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today said the government cannot take responsibility if any political party does not take part in the upcoming elections but expects that the polls will be held in a free and fair manner.

"We don't have the capacity (to take their responsibility)," he told reporters at a briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that this is what he conveyed to US Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman during his recent meeting in the USA.

Alam said he also briefed her about the Election Commission formation, search committee and president's dialogue in which some political parties did not take part.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs also criticised BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's remarks at a political rally in Chattogram.

Responding to a question, the state minister also said elections were acceptable in the past and the upcoming elections will also be acceptable.

Top News

Shahriar Alam / State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam / State Minister Shahriar Alam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most. Kaniza Muhshina. Sketch: TBS

How to build resilience against disasters in Bangladesh

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: Bloomberg

No one likes annual performance reviews. Here’s how to get rid of them

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How and why TVET can regenerate employment among the youth

5h | Panorama
Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

Werewolf by Night: Marvel shows how to bring a monster into MCU

6h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Project causing sufferings

27m | Videos
How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

How can Hilsa be brought in the grasp of the middle class?

3h | Videos
Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

Madhumati Bridge to change people's lives of 10 districts

18h | Videos
Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

Hundreds of Russian missiles hit Ukraine

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'
Sports

New Zealand tri-nation series named as 'Bangla Wash T20I Tri Series'