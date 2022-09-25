Bangladesh Consulate General participates in 4th Hong Kong International Arts & Collectibles Expo 2022

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 07:56 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Hong Kong participated in the "4th Hong Kong International Arts & Collectibles Expo" held from 23-25 September at the Asia World Expo in Hong Kong.

The expo which is also called as Belt & Road National Art & Culture Expo was jointly organised by Paper Communication Exhibition Services and African General Chamber of Commerce and supported by Hong Kong Tourism Board, Maritime Silk Road Society, Bangladesh Consulate General and many others.

Israt Ara, consul general was invited to attend the ribbon cutting of the opening ceremony with Regina Ip, convener of the Executive Council & Co-Chair of Maritime Silk Road Society and other guests on 23 September, reads a press release.

After the pandemic, this was one of the largest cultural events organised in Hong Kong.

More than 250 renowned art galleries/organisations of Hong Kong and some consulates based in Hong Kong including Bangladesh installed booths at the expo where traditional and modern art pieces, paintings of famous international and local artists were displayed.

There were cultural performances from some countries, the release adds.

Other than paintings of Bangladeshi artists, Bangladeshi traditional "Nakshi Kantha" and brass items were displayed in Bangladesh booth which attracted many visitors.

Guests were provided with tea bags of Bangladesh as a token gift.

