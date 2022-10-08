State Minister Shahriar seeks US support for sustainable LDC graduation

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam sought the support of the United States on attaining a smooth and sustainable LDC graduation of Bangladesh.

The issue was discussed in a meeting held between the state minister and his US counterpart Deputy Secretary Wendy R Sherman on Friday (7 October) at the Department of State in Washington, DC.

Various bilateral matters and global issues of common interest were discussed at the meeting.

The state minister thanked the US government for extending tremendous support to Bangladesh by delivering nearly 88 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to fight the pandemic.

He also expressed his sincere appreciation for the US humanitarian support to the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and the US efforts to ensure repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.

He expressed the government's willingness to work more closely with the US on the issue of climate change and migration. In this regard, he drew the US attention for an action-oriented discussion on the issue of loss and damage in the upcoming COP27.

The US deputy secretary, at the outset of her discussion, expressed deep condolences for the loss of three Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the Central African Republic recently. She lauded the contribution of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in global peacekeeping.

Sherman was also appreciative of Bangladesh's high Covid-19 vaccination rate and measures undertaken by the government to fight and contain the pandemic.

The US official appreciated Bangladesh's leadership role in climate change and encouraged Bangladesh to join the Global Methane Pledge prior to COP27.

Referring to the US sanctions on the RAB and its senior officials, the State Minister urged the US government to withdraw the sanctions as soon as possible.

Deputy Secretary Sherman reiterated on continued collaboration with Bangladesh on its fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

Noting the progress made in the labour sector in Bangladesh, Sherman stressed upon strengthening cooperation between the two countries to increase bilateral trade.

The war in Ukraine, the issue of food and energy security and the next parliamentary election in Bangladesh were also discussed at the meeting.

Shahriar urged the US government to expedite the deportation of Bangabandhu's killer Rashed Chowdhury to Bangladesh mentioning that the issue was of utmost importance to the people of Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself.

He also emphasised the conclusion of an extradition treaty between Bangladesh and the US as early as possible.

Later on the day, Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, Special Assistant to the US President and incoming Senior Director for South Asia at the White House National Security Council, paid a courtesy call on the State Minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, DC.

The issues including Bangladesh-US cooperation on counterterrorism, RAB sanctions, Rohingya repatriation, Ukraine war and return of killer Rashed Chowdhury were discussed at that meeting.

