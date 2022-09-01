Bangladesh better prepared to check fresh entry from Myanmar: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Thursday said Bangladesh remains better prepared so that nobody can enter Bangladesh from Myanmar afresh due to deteriorated situation in Rakhine State.

"Our agencies are better prepared. BGB has been instructed to remain vigilant," he told reporters at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Shahriar, however, said they do not see any exodus like 2017 though some people fear that rest of Rohingyas will get into Bangladesh amid worsening situation in Myanmar side.

He said what is happening in Myanmar is an internal matter of Myanmar.

Shahriar said they are giving utmost importance to keep the border secure.

He said the Myanmar side was warned twice in August following mortar shells that landed in Bangladesh territory from Myanmar and a strong protest was lodged in this regard.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs onMonday summoned Myanmar Ambassador to Bangladesh Aung Kyaw Moe and lodged a strong protest against Myanmar's mortar shells inside Bangladesh territory a day earlier.

"We have lodged a strong protest with Myanmar so that such incidents do not happen again. We have also strongly condemned the incident," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Sunday, the foreign secretary said it will first be investigated whether the firing of unexploded mortar shells on the Bangladesh border was an accident or intentional.