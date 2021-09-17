Bangladesh armed forces contingent takes part in Mexico’s special parade

A 39-member Bangladesh armed forces contingent commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Solaiman took part in the special parade in Mexico City marking the 200th anniversary of Mexico's independence on 16 September.

Bangladesh Armed Forces contingent was comprised of soldiers of the Bangladesh Army, sailors of the Bangladesh Navy and air warriors of the Bangladesh Air Force, said an ISPR press release on Friday.

A 39-member parade contingent of Bangladesh Armed Forces on 10 September left for Mexico to attend the programme.

The contingent is expected to return home on 20 September.