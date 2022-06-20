Army chief distributes relief in flood-hit Sylhet
Also Read:
Deaths rise, more people get stranded as flood situation worsens
We must work with sacrificing mentality to help flood victims: Army chief
Also Read:
Deaths rise, more people get stranded as flood situation worsens
We must work with sacrificing mentality to help flood victims: Army chief
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.