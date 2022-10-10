World Mental Health Day observed at Dhaka CMH

A scientific seminar was held on Monday (10 October) at the Armed Forces Medical Institute, Dhaka on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

Photo: Courtesy

Acting Chief of Naval Air Force and Chief of General Staff Lt General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan was present as chief guest on the occasion, said a press release.

Photo: Courtesy

Consultant of Bangladesh Armed Forces Physician General Md Azizul Islam was present at the special guest, among other officials in attendance.

Photo: Courtesy

Acting Director General of Medical Services and Consultant Surgeon general, Bangladesh Armed Forces, Major General AKM Musa Khan presided over the programme.

Photo: Courtesy

This year's motto was "Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority". Various officials highlighted the inadequacies of mental health services and possible directions for improving the quality of these services.