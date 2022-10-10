World Mental Health Day observed at Dhaka CMH
A scientific seminar was held on Monday (10 October) at the Armed Forces Medical Institute, Dhaka on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.
Acting Chief of Naval Air Force and Chief of General Staff Lt General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan was present as chief guest on the occasion, said a press release.
Consultant of Bangladesh Armed Forces Physician General Md Azizul Islam was present at the special guest, among other officials in attendance.
Acting Director General of Medical Services and Consultant Surgeon general, Bangladesh Armed Forces, Major General AKM Musa Khan presided over the programme.
This year's motto was "Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority". Various officials highlighted the inadequacies of mental health services and possible directions for improving the quality of these services.