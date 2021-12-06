Bangladesh and India have developed model ties in 50 years: Speakers

Bangladesh and India have created a model relationship by resolving major issues peacefully during the last 50 years, especially in the last decade, said policymakers, diplomats, and experts at an event on Monday.

"We have scripted a golden chapter of bilateral partnership and cooperation. Both the countries will resolve small problems through discussions as we have already resolved many major issues," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said at the event marking the golden jubilee of the recognition of Bangladesh by India and Bhutan.

Today – 6 December – is truly a historic day and the day of "our true friendship."

"I hope that the day will come when people will no longer need visas to travel between Bangladesh, India and neighbouring countries," he said at the event organised by the Sector Commanders' Forum at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

"As the people-to-people relations are deep between these countries, I don't want to see any barriers among them."

India recognised Bangladesh on 6 December 1971 and the day was declared "Bangladesh-India Friendship Day" which is celebrated across 20 countries, including Bangladesh and India.

The day was designated by the prime ministers of the two countries as Bangladesh-India Friendship Day in March 2021.

"Our relationship is written in blood and we want to deepen it," Momen said.

"We wish to celebrate the Bangladesh-India Friendship Day together at all foreign missions in the future."

Through recognition of Bangladesh, it was clear that the war which India took part in on 3 December 1971 was not an "India-Pakistan war," the minister said.

Expressing gratitude to India for helping Bangladesh in 1971, he said, "Pakistanis tried to establish that our Liberation War was a war between India and Pakistan. But it was our war, a war for independence, and India helped us."

"Since India recognised Bangladesh, the ups are more than the downs in the relationship of the two countries, especially in the last 10-12 years. The true spirit of the Liberation War is captured to inspire future generations," said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Vikram K Doraiswami, at the event.

"I think it is our duty as a senior generation to pass on the lessons of what we experienced to the younger generation. For the next generation, to not be bound by the problems of the past but to look at a vision of a much better future for all of us."

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said, "The Liberation War was not a separatist movement. Rather, it was a people's struggle and so India stood by us."

Among others, Bhutanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Rinchen Kuentsyl, also spoke at the event, while Harun Habib, a freedom fighter and writer, presented the keynote paper.