Bangladesh always stands by Palestine: Environment minister 

At the food distribution ceremony supported by the organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Embassies of OIC countries, Kuwait Society for Relief-Bangladesh Office and Society for Social and Technological Support. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh will always be on the side of the freedom-seeking people of Palestine, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (7 April).

"The highest violation of human rights is in Palestine. The prime minister condemned Israel's aggression in Palestine. Bangladesh will stand by Palestine until its liberation," the environment minister said these things in the speech of the chief guest at the food distribution ceremony supported by the organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Embassies of OIC countries, Kuwait Society for Relief-Bangladesh Office and Society for Social and Technological Support.

The event was held on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr courtesy of Kuwait as Eid gifts among the people of Ward-71 and 72 under Mugda police station of Dhaka-9 Constituency on Sunday.

The environment minister also said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has contributed a lot to Islam in Bangladesh. He made Bangladesh a member of OIC.

The minister also said, "This time we have helped 25 thousand families. Even if there are 4 members in each family, we have helped 1 lakh people. Arrangements are being made for them to celebrate Eid happily with their loved ones. Let us all stand with the common people."

Yousef SY Ramadan, ambassador of Palestine to Bangladesh said, "We will never forget the contribution of Bangladeshi brothers and sisters. When Palestine will become independent, we will remember with respect, the brothers and sisters of Bangladesh were by our side."

On this occasion, besides Yousef SY Ramadan, Ambassador of Palestine appointed to Bangladesh, social and humanitarian activist Faraaz Karim Chowdhury, Mugda Thana Awami League President Mosharraf Hossain Bahar, Sabujbagh Thana Awami League General Secretary Chittaranjan Das and local Awami League and its organisational leaders also spoke.