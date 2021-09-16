Bandarban Landslide: Bodies of 2 siblings recovered, mother still missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 02:34 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The bodies of two siblings - brother and sister - who went missing in a landslide at Chaingya Tripura hamlet near Bandarban district, have been recovered while their mother still remains missing.

The deceased were identified as Bajerung Tripura, 13, and Pradeep Tripura, 7.

Bandarban Fire Service Senior Station Officer Nazmul Alam confirmed and said, "The girl's body was recovered one-kilometre away from the spot on Thursday morning and the body of her brother was found from the estuary of the Sangu River."

"Meanwhile, rescue operations are underway for their missing mother, Krishati Tripura, 42."

Earlier on Wednesday evening, three members of a family were swept away in a sudden landslide after a hill collapsed, 5-kilometre away from the district town next to Bandarban-Chimbuk road, while they were bathing in a local stream.

According to the fire service official, the rescue operation couldn't be performed properly on Wednesday night due to heavy rain in the area. Later on Thursday morning, members of the fire service, police and army took part in the rescue operation with the help of locals.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Birendra Tripura, headman of Chaingya Tripura hamlet, said, "Widow Krishati Tripura, one of the 20 Tripura families in the area, was a single mother of two who used to do jhum cultivation for living. They are thought to have drowned in the stream after the hill collapsed."

Sadar Upazila Chairman AKM Jahangir visited the spot this morning and pledged financial assistance to the affected family through the district and upazila administrations.

"The bodies of the brother and sister will be handed over without autopsy after talking to family members and local representatives," said Bandarban Sadar Police Station Inspector Sohail Rana.

