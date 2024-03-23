Bailey bridge collapses plunging pickup into canal in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 07:05 pm

The Barkal Bridge, which had been awaiting removal due to the construction of a permanent replacement over the canal, was still in use despite being deemed unsafe. Photo: TBS
The Barkal Bridge, which had been awaiting removal due to the construction of a permanent replacement over the canal, was still in use despite being deemed unsafe. Photo: TBS

A sand laden pickup truck plunged into a canal as the Bailey bridge it was traversing collapsed in the Barkal area of Chandanaish upazila in Chattogram this morning.

According to witnesses, the pickup truck was crossing the 'Barkal Bridge,' a vital link on the Anwara-Chandnaish upazila road, when the aged structure collapsed, causing the vehicle to plunge into the waters below. 

The pickup driver sustained injuries in the incident.

The Barkal Bridge, which had been awaiting removal due to the construction of a permanent replacement over the canal, was still in use despite being deemed unsafe. 

Locals have voiced concerns over the lack of timely action by the Roads and Highways Department to dismantle the bridge, which had become a route for numerous cargo trucks despite its precarious condition.

Regarding the incident, Suman Singh, executive engineer of the Chattogram South Road Division, said, "Vehicles were not permitted to cross the bridge. Still, we are investigating why a cargo pickup ventured onto the bridge."

A new bridge spanning 117.31 metres in length and 10.25 metres in width, constructed at a cost of Tk23.99 crore, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 7 November 2022 to replace the old Bailey bridge.

Bailey bridge / Chattogram / Bangladesh

