BAF swimming, water polo competition-2022 ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:17 pm

Related News

BAF swimming, water polo competition-2022 ends

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 08:17 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Inter-Base Swimming and Water Polo Competition-2022 of Bangladesh Air Force concluded at Naval Headquarters' Swimming Complex in the capital's Banani on Thursday.

BAF Base Zahurul Haque team became champion by securing nine gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals while BAF Base Bangabandhu team was runners-up by securing four gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

AC-2 Khokon of BAF Base Zahurul Haque team was adjudged the best swimmer of the competition, said a press release. 

A total of seven teams of the Air Force took part in the contest.

On the other hand, BAF Base Zahurul Haque clinched the title of water polo championship by beating BAF Base Birsreshto Matiur Rahman team by 5-4 goals in the final. 

Sergeant Newton of BAF Base Zahurul Haque team was announced the best player in the water polo competition. 

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed, BSP, BUP, ndc, nswc, psc, was present at the finale as the chief guest.

Later, he distributed prizes among the winners.

Earlier, Director, Directorate of Communication and Electronics, Air Commodore Md Towhidul Islam, BBP, ndc, psc, inaugurated the three-day long competition on 26 July.

Bangladesh Air Force / Water polo / swimming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

When is the ‘right time’ for working women to raise a family?

11h | Pursuit
Starting in 2019, Safepad Bangladesh has been providing reusable sanitary pads to adolescent girls and women in 37 districts all over the country. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Safepad Bangladesh: Bridging the gap between women and menstrual health management

12h | Panorama
Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

2d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

Is Russia annexing Kherson?

21m | Videos
Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

Most of $10 billion foreign aid being spent on development

4h | Videos
Is Putin creating an alternative market?

Is Putin creating an alternative market?

4h | Videos
Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

Government says the time is critical in letter to IMF

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

4
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112