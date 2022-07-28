BAF swimming, water polo competition-2022 ends

Inter-Base Swimming and Water Polo Competition-2022 of Bangladesh Air Force concluded at Naval Headquarters' Swimming Complex in the capital's Banani on Thursday.

BAF Base Zahurul Haque team became champion by securing nine gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals while BAF Base Bangabandhu team was runners-up by securing four gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

AC-2 Khokon of BAF Base Zahurul Haque team was adjudged the best swimmer of the competition, said a press release.

A total of seven teams of the Air Force took part in the contest.

On the other hand, BAF Base Zahurul Haque clinched the title of water polo championship by beating BAF Base Birsreshto Matiur Rahman team by 5-4 goals in the final.

Sergeant Newton of BAF Base Zahurul Haque team was announced the best player in the water polo competition.

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed, BSP, BUP, ndc, nswc, psc, was present at the finale as the chief guest.

Later, he distributed prizes among the winners.

Earlier, Director, Directorate of Communication and Electronics, Air Commodore Md Towhidul Islam, BBP, ndc, psc, inaugurated the three-day long competition on 26 July.