Profound physical and mental well-being benefits of swimming for children

Few children in Dhaka are physically active or participate in outdoor activities due to a lack of adequate playgrounds in the city. Most children in the populous city spend their time with digital devices. We all know about the adverse effects that extreme screen time has on children if it is not balanced with other activities. According to a study by Osaka University, increasing outdoor activities can reduce the harmful effects of screen time on daily living skills by nearly 20%.

One of the best, most rewarding, and health-promoting activities for kids can be swimming, as it provides extensive benefits ranging from physical fitness to mental well-being. Children are naturally active, and swimming can be a fun way to harness energy while improving physical development.

Let us check how swimming can be beneficial for children's physical and mental well-being:

Cardiovascular Health

Swimming is an aerobic activity involving rhythmic movements that increase the heart rate and strengthen the heart muscle, lowering the risk of heart disease. Moreover, swimming burns calories and can aid those children who may be at risk of obesity.

Improve lung capacity

The deep and controlled breathing in swimming allows children to have better lung function and increased oxygen intake, which is essential for overall health.

Enhance fine motor skills and coordination

Kids are required to synchronise their movements to propel themselves through the water effectively. The synchronisation of movements improves children's overall coordination in the pool and on land. Children learn to navigate three-dimensional space in the water, improving spatial awareness.

Moreover, the mix of coordination, physical activity, and problem-solving in swimming can enhance cognitive abilities and academic performance. As the kids become expert swimmers, they gain confidence in their physical abilities. Confidence can help children with numerous activities and foster a positive self-image and independence.

Stress Reduction

As water's buoyancy decreases gravity's impact, it reduces the tension in joints and muscles, leading to a calming effect on the body and mind. Moreover, engaging in fun activities like swimming can be a healthy distraction from everyday stressors and worries, allowing the kids to take a break from their usual concerns, like academic tensions.

Enhance social skills and build friendships

Swimming lessons can improve children's socialisation skills as they learn to interact with other people, take turns, and communicate effectively. While the young swimmers navigate the water together, they form memories and build friendships they may carry into adulthood.

Additionally, tackling swimming challenges together helps create camaraderie among children, teaching them the value of supporting one another.

Keeps them safe

According to the World Health Organisation, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death globally, and according to UNICEF, it is the second leading cause of death for children in Bangladesh.

Teaching children how to swim will prepare them for dangerous situations. Knowing how to navigate the water and stay afloat will decrease the risk of drowning if they accidentally fall into any waterbody or get pulled into the water at the beach.

Besides all these benefits, swimming can be an outstanding sport for children. And it's the only sport an individual can do from cradle to grave. Unlike other high-impact sports, swimming poses minimal risk of injury, too.

While being physically active and having fun in the water, the children can also win prizes if they join a sports team or enter a competition. A number of schools in Dhaka, including DPS STS School Dhaka, have pool access, enabling the children to learn how to swim.

Recently, our students won 5 gold, 14 silver, and 21 bronze medals at a swimming competition. Letting children learn to swim is one of the best gifts a parent can give to their kids, especially in modern times when more screen time creates adverse effects on them.

Swimming is a fun activity that builds confidence and social skills, reduces stress, improves motor skills and coordination, and is also great for cardiovascular and lung health. Encouraging children to learn to swim will let them live a healthier and more active life.

Aminul Islam is the Head of Sports at Delhi Public School in Dhaka.

