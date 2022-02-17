BAF Base Zahurul Haque assisted in relocating Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals to Bhasanchar

The Government of Bangladesh decided to relocate the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals (FDMN) from Kutupalong, Cox's Bazar to Bhasanchar, Noakhali from 3 December 2020.

A total of 19,385 FDMN have been already handed over to the Bangladesh Navy under the supervision of the Bangladesh Air Force for relocating them to Bhasanchar in 10 phases.

BAF Base Zahurul Haque has made necessary arrangements for the FDMN to spend the night at BAF Base Zahurul Haque, Chattogram before being handed over to the Bangladesh Navy, read a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday.

A temporary camp has been set in BAF Base Zahurul Haque with adequate security, food, necessary first aid and other administrative facilities, the press statement added.

In continuation to that, 1,700 more FDMN spent the night at BAF Base Zahurul Haque as a part of relocating programme to Bhasanchar on 16 February 2022 and they left the camp for Bhasanchar on 17 February 2022.