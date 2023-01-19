Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan

Bangladesh

UNB
19 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 07:59 pm

Related News

Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan

UNB
19 January, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2023, 07:59 pm
Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori had his first official visit to the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar reiterating that Japan will continue to work toward the resolution of the Rohingya issue.

Witnessing the ongoing activities in the field, Ambassador Iwama said this is his first visit to the Rohingya camps, and he could see the current situation with his own eyes.

"I would like to extend my thoughts and empathy to Rohingya refugees and host communities. Also I am impressed by the tireless work of the government of Bangladesh, the UN agencies, and NGOs for assisting the refugees. I recognized the need for continuous support for them, we will commit to that," said the envoy.

During his January 18-19 tour, Ambassador Iwama visited a registration center and a skill development site of UNHCR, where Rohingya refugees produce hygiene kits under the collaboration of Japanese company Fast Retailing (UNIQLO) and UNHCR, an E-voucher outlet of WFP, a learning center of UNICEF, a cultural memory center of IOM, a women-led community center of UNFPA, and a health post of Japan and Bangladesh Red Cross.

He also had a meeting with Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammed Mizanur Rahman.

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has contributed over US$ 175 million to various interventions in Cox's Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organizations and NGOs.

These assistance included food assistance, healthcare, WASH, shelter, protection, and gender.

As the crisis is turning into its sixth year, it is essential to keep the attention of the global community, while multiple emergencies have been taking place in different parts of the world, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.

Top News

Rohingya / Rohingya relocation / Bangladesh-Japan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UK’s Online Safety Bill could jail Mark Zuckerberg up to two years, if regulators find the tech giant is in violation of its policies, which are set to come into effect late this year. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Mark Zuckerberg should face the threat of jail

6h | Panorama
Prem Prakash is committed to keeping his bookshop, possibly one of the last English bookshops in central Kolkata, open till the end of his time. Photo: Courtesy

A conversation with a dying breed: A bookseller in Kolkata

8h | Panorama
Application of blockchain technology can potentially prevent cyber heists. So far, only a few financial institutions in the country have just introduced blockchain technology. Photo: Collected

Where does Bangladesh stand on adopting Blockchain technology?

11h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of recreation in the workplace

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

32m | TBS Entertainment
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

4h | TBS Today
NASA discovers new earth like planet

NASA discovers new earth like planet

5h | TBS World
Gas shock for industries

Gas shock for industries

6h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC

5
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

6
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals