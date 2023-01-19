Will continue to work toward resolution of Rohingya issue: Japan

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori had his first official visit to the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar reiterating that Japan will continue to work toward the resolution of the Rohingya issue.

Witnessing the ongoing activities in the field, Ambassador Iwama said this is his first visit to the Rohingya camps, and he could see the current situation with his own eyes.

"I would like to extend my thoughts and empathy to Rohingya refugees and host communities. Also I am impressed by the tireless work of the government of Bangladesh, the UN agencies, and NGOs for assisting the refugees. I recognized the need for continuous support for them, we will commit to that," said the envoy.

During his January 18-19 tour, Ambassador Iwama visited a registration center and a skill development site of UNHCR, where Rohingya refugees produce hygiene kits under the collaboration of Japanese company Fast Retailing (UNIQLO) and UNHCR, an E-voucher outlet of WFP, a learning center of UNICEF, a cultural memory center of IOM, a women-led community center of UNFPA, and a health post of Japan and Bangladesh Red Cross.

He also had a meeting with Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) Mohammed Mizanur Rahman.

Since the large influx in August 2017, Japan has contributed over US$ 175 million to various interventions in Cox's Bazar as well as in Bhasan Char through international organizations and NGOs.

These assistance included food assistance, healthcare, WASH, shelter, protection, and gender.

As the crisis is turning into its sixth year, it is essential to keep the attention of the global community, while multiple emergencies have been taking place in different parts of the world, said the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka.