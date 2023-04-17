BADC Chairman Abdullah Sajjad inspects various activities of BADC dev projects

Since joining the organisation, Abdullah Sajjad, chairman (Grade-1) of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) has continued to inspect activities to bring dynamism to the activities of various wings undertaken through BADC.

In continuation of this, on 15 April, he visited various activities undertaken under the Cumilla-Chandpur-Brahmanbaria District Irrigation Area Development Project, reads a press release.

He also inspected five notable projects implemented under the project in the current fiscal year – the elimination of waterlogging through the construction of underground drainage pipe lines, Padua Crop Protection Dam, re-dredging of Mohichail (Madhaiya) Canal and Murchani Canal and the construction of Chauddagram Unit Office cum Training Centre.

The chairman later visited Chandina, Daudkandi and Jangalia fertiliser warehouses.

After inspecting the entire programme, the chairman of BADC expressed his satisfaction and gave directions to fulfil the responsibility with honesty and transparency according to the working strategy of the current government.

During the inspection, member director, project director and other officials and public representatives of the concerned wing were present.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC)

