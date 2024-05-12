Crop Cafeteria Evaluation event held at BADC

12 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Crop Cafeteria Evaluation event held at BADC

12 May, 2024, 06:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Crop Cafeteria Evaluation event was held at the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) on Saturday (11 May).

The event took place at the Madhupur Seed Production Farm of BADC, reads a press release.

The event was attended by Abdullah Sajjad NDC, chairman (Grade-1) of BADC, as the chief guest.

Dr Md Shahjahan Kabir, director general of BARI, and other officials were also present at the event.

The BADC chairman along with all concerned, closely observed the Boro paddy seed production activities in the Madhupur Seed Production Farm and instructed them to be more sincere and vigilant in taking various steps for the production of quality seeds.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC)

