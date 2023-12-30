Public hearing on grievance redressal was held at BADC

A public hearing for 2023 was organised by the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) with the participation of various stakeholders.

The event was held on 29 December 2023 in the seminar hall of the Irrigation Building, reads a press release.

The hearing was attended by officers from different levels of the organisation and various classes of stakeholders.

The meeting was chaired by Abdullah Sajjad, the chairman (grade-1) of the organisation.

The Contract Growers Department of the corporation organised this public hearing.