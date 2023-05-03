Bangladesh delegation visits India to learn more about modern rice tech

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 09:30 am

Bangladesh delegation visits India to learn more about modern rice tech

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 08:50 am
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 09:30 am
A team of delegates from Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) on Monday (1 May) visited the International Rice Research Institute South Asia Regional Centre (ISARC), Varanasi, India, to harness the knowledge and experience of the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) in areas of modern rice research through various initiatives.

The Bangladesh delegation visited ISARC on the fourth day of its five-day visit to India, reports Times of India (TOI).

Along with lead scientists from IRRI Bangladesh, Md Mostafizur Rahman, member director (Seed and Horticulture), Md Mahbubur Rahman, joint director (Seed Marketing), Md Nazmul Islam Manik, chief coordinator, Research Cell and Program Coordinator, BADC-IRRI collaboration programme and Ripon Sikder, senior assistant director, research cell, were part of the delegation.

The visit was centred on demonstrations, reflections, and stakeholder interactions on the latest rice technologies targeting modern practices and technologies such as varietal development/breeding, varietal testing protocols and quality seed production, varietal positioning methods, value chain propositions, and post-production practices. 

The Bangladesh team had a three-day exposure visit in Odisha, India, where they learned about the progress of IRRI in rice-based agri-food systems prior to their visit to ISARC, added the TOI report. 

