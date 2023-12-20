Australian High Commissioner pays farewell call on foreign secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:15 pm

Australian High Commissioner pays farewell call on foreign secretary

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer paid his farewell call on Foreign Secretary (Senior Secretary) Ambassador Masud Bin Momen at MoFA today (20 December).

Foreign Secretary Momen thanked High Commissioner Bruer for his active and engaging tenure in Bangladesh that spanned four years. He expressed satisfaction on the current status of cooperation in trade, commerce, education and people-to-people contacts between the two countries. He stated for huge scopes of enhancing such engagements and to have further collaboration in skill development, blue economy, energy security as well as tackling the adverse impacts of climate change.

Foreign Secretary thanked for Australia's assurance to continue DFQF access of Bangladeshi products to its market even after graduation from the LDC group in 2026. He acknowledged Australia's continuous support on Rohingya issue and reiterated their safe and secured repatriation to Myanmar as the only solution to this crisis.

High Commissioner Bruer expressed pleasure on his tenure in Bangladesh. He praised Bangladesh's development achievements and the good volume of bilateral trade with Australia. He reiterated the Australian government's commitment to continue the humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya people displaced in Bangladesh and supported the views of Bangladesh in favour of the repatriation of the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

 

