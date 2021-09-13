Australian High Commissioner pays courtesy call on PPPA CEO

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 07:22 pm

Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer paid a courtesy call on Sultana Afroz, CEO of Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) on Monday.

Impressed with the unprecedented growth over the last ten years, Jeremy Bruer expressed interest to learn about PPP projects under the G2G modality, said a press release issued from PPPA.

Sultana Afroz noted that Bangladesh could foresee much scope of collaboration between Bangladesh and Australia.  

Sultana Afroz proposed, Australia could explore the opportunities to develop, implement and operate not only PPP mega construction projects but also social infrastructure PPP projects related to climate change, waste management, health and education.

Jeremy Bruer reminisced about the Bangladesh war in 1971 when Australians were vehemently supporting the Bangladeshis. Australia was the first developed country to recognize Bangladesh and have been supporting Bangladesh from its earliest days.

A presentation outlining the roles, responsibilities and achievements of PPPA was shared with the signatories.

Bangladesh has a pipeline of 79 projects of which 8 projects have started construction work. PPPA supports projects in various sectors, such as transportation, tourism, health, housing, waste management and many others.

Duncan McCullough, Second Secretary (Economic and Trade) of Australian High Commission also participated in the meeting.

