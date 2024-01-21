PPPA host review meeting on project progress

The Public Private Partnership Authority convened a meeting on 21 January to review the progress and status of the PPP projects.

Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and Chairman of the PPP Authority, chaired the meeting, reads a press release.

Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Senior Secretary and Executive Chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA), Mokammel Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Monjur Hossain, Secretary of the Bridges Division, Ministry of Road, Transport, and Bridges, Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Secretary of the Ministry of Railways, ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, Secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division, and Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary of the Local Government Division, were present at the review meeting along with other high officials from Chittagong Port Authority, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, and Chittagong WASHA

The purpose of the meeting was to assess what has been accomplished to date and compare it with the planned activities, to identify roadblocks and challenges that hinder the implementation of projects, to work collectively towards resolving problems and providing solutions, and to make decisions on the next steps to accelerate the process of project development and implementation.

At the end of the review meeting, Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah, the Principal Secretary to the Honorable Prime Minister and Chairman of the PPP Authority, unveiled the PPP Authority's Annual Report for the year 2022-2023.