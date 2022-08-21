PPPA signs agreement with IFC on operating Patenga Container Terminal

Public Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) has signed a "Transaction Advisory Services Agreement" with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on "Equip, Operate and Maintenance of Patenga Container Terminal" recently.

Muhammad Ibrahim, CEO, PPPA and Nuzhat Anwar, Acting Country Manager, IFC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the PPPA Dr Ahmad Kaikaus and Shipping Secretary Md Mostafa Kamal were present during the programme at Prime Minister's Office.

During the same occasion, Chittagong Port Authority Chairman, Rear Admiral Mohammad Shahjahan signed the "Letter Agreement" with the IFC Acting Country Manager.