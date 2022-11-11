Australia to give $135 million as humanitarian support to Bangladesh and Myanmar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 November, 2022, 08:35 am
11 November, 2022

Photo: BSS.
Photo: BSS.

The Australian government will provide $135 million as humanitarian support to Bangladesh and Myanmar. 

"As part of the Albanese Government's commitment to supporting the humanitarian response in Myanmar and Bangladesh, Australia will provide $135 million in2022-23 to assist with the delivery of life-saving food, water and shelter through partner organisations," said Australian Foreign Ministry said in a press release

The package of support will also deliver essential protection, education and health services for those most in need, including women, girls and people with disabilities.

"Since the military coup in February 2021, the number of people in humanitarian need in Myanmar has surged from 1 million to an estimated 14.4 million. Australia commends Bangladesh's ongoing support to over 919,000 displaced Rohingya who rely on humanitarian assistance to survive. We also recognise the ongoing impact on communities hosting the Rohingya," the press release added.

Australia's humanitarian assistance will be delivered through the United Nations, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and non-government organisations.

The package of support builds on $480 million provided since 2017 to people across Myanmar, and Rohingya refugees and host communities in Bangladesh.

 

